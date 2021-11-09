See the classic festive rom-com with a live orchestra playing along to all the hits

Love it or hate it, Christmastime is upon us. And just as you can be sure that Michael Bublé is slowly defrosting and getting ready to croon the festive season away, and Mariah Carey is counting the fat stacks that pile up on cue as ‘All I Want for Christmas’ goes back on high rotation – you know that the battered DVD of one particular British rom-com at your mum’s house will also be back on steady rotation, actually.

For die-hard fans of Love Actually this festive hit will never get old, but if you’re after a way to make the movie feel new all over again, you’ll want to grab a ticket for this special live viewing experience. Following sell-out tours across the UK and in Australia in both 2019 and 2020, Love Actually in Concert is coming back to Sydney just in time for Old Saint Nick’s next whip around. Pack the tissues, at this experience a full live orchestra performs the hit soundtrack as the film is projected onto a screen. Love (and Christmas) will be all around you, and so the feeling grows.

Get ready to question how many lobsters were present at the birth of Jesus Christ, get mad at Alan Rickman and that office tart all over again (Emma Thompson’s cry to Joni Mitchell will really slap with an orchestral back up, to be fair), and question if in 2021 we would still be calling PM Hugh Grant’s love interest slash employee ‘fat’ – with live music!

Sydneysiders can get in on the holly jolly action on Sunday December 19 at the Aware Super Theatre at the ICC. General sale tickets go on sale from November 11. After Sydney, the show tours to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart.

