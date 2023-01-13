Lunar New Year by Lotus Dining Group

Time Out says

Exclusive banquets and electrifying lion dancers will ring in the Year of the Tiger in style at Lotus restaurants around Sydney

The Lotus Dining Group is going all out to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. To ring in the Lunar New Year, the team is playing host to a whole load of extra special events across each of their seven venues.

From January 22 until February 5, each venue will serve up its own unique Lunar New Year feast, and there will be traditional lion dance performances at Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus The Galeries or the Gardens by Lotus.

Take the 'hopportunity' (sorry) to try their special rabbit-shaped dumplings, filled with mud crab, prawn and ginger.

Their other LNY specials include Shanghai-style red braised pork belly with shiitake mushrooms and greens (at Lotus Barangaroo), and the auspicious 'Prosperity Salad' at Lotus The Galeries, CHI by Lotus and Lotus Double Bay).

All the individual details can be found here. Get in quick to make a reservation.