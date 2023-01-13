Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lunar New Year by Lotus Dining Group

  • Things to do, Food and drink
A cook holding a cooked duck, surrounded by Chinese dishes.
Photography: Alana Dimou/Lotus Dining
Advertising

Time Out says

Exclusive banquets and electrifying lion dancers will ring in the Year of the Tiger in style at Lotus restaurants around Sydney

The Lotus Dining Group is going all out to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. To ring in the Lunar New Year, the team is playing host to a whole load of extra special events across each of their seven venues. 

From January 22 until February 5, each venue will serve up its own unique Lunar New Year feast, and there will be traditional lion dance performances at Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus The Galeries or the Gardens by Lotus.

Take the 'hopportunity' (sorry) to try their special rabbit-shaped dumplings, filled with mud crab, prawn and ginger.

Their other LNY specials include Shanghai-style red braised pork belly with shiitake mushrooms and greens (at Lotus Barangaroo), and the auspicious 'Prosperity Salad' at Lotus The Galeries, CHI by Lotus and Lotus Double Bay). 

All the individual details can be found here. Get in quick to make a reservation.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!