Time Out says

He's been dubbed the first 'celebrity chef', and the only person who makes Gordon Ramsay shake in his boots. Marco Pierre White – chef, restaurateur and television personality – is heading Down Under, and he's bringing his first live-on-stage tour, Out of the Kitchen, to major cities across Australia.

You can catch White (who, as a 33-year-old, became the first British and youngest chef at the time to be awarded three Michelin stars) live on-stage discussing everything from his humble beginnings to the classical culinary training he undertook with Albert and Michael Roux at Le Gavroche. It's set to be an evening dedicated to determination, grit and the endless pursuit of personal fulfillment, as well as a love for the magic of food and the allure of restaurants and kitchens.

And it's not just Ramsay who holds White in such high esteem. The late Anthony Bourdain said, "Marco Pierre White gave us all voice, gave us hope, a new template for survive[al]. [He] gave us power. It all started here.”

Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef judge and restauranteur, says that “of all the chefs I worked for, he was the greatest teacher”.

White will be on stage at Sydney's State Theatre on May 25. General public tickets are on sale now. Don't miss the opportunity to see one of the world's top chefs in person and get your tickets ASAP.

Inspired to check out some of the city's greatest culinary institutions? Work your way through the best restaurants in Sydney right now.