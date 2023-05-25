Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Marco Pierre White

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Marco Pierre White reclines in a chair at a white table cloth table wearing a suit with a serious expression
Photograph: Supplied/Out of the Kitchen Tour
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is heading Down Under for his live show

He's been dubbed the first 'celebrity chef', and the only person who makes Gordon Ramsay shake in his boots. Marco Pierre White – chef, restaurateur and television personality – is heading Down Under, and he's bringing his first live-on-stage tour, Out of the Kitchen, to major cities across Australia. 

You can catch White (who, as a 33-year-old, became the first British and youngest chef at the time to be awarded three Michelin stars) live on-stage discussing everything from his humble beginnings to the classical culinary training he undertook with Albert and Michael Roux at Le Gavroche. It's set to be an evening dedicated to determination, grit and the endless pursuit of personal fulfillment, as well as a love for the magic of food and the allure of restaurants and kitchens. 

And it's not just Ramsay who holds White in such high esteem. The late Anthony Bourdain said, "Marco Pierre White gave us all voice, gave us hope, a new template for survive[al]. [He] gave us power. It all started here.”

Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef judge and restauranteur, says that “of all the chefs I worked for, he was the greatest teacher”. 

White will be on stage at Sydney's State Theatre on May 25. General public tickets are on sale now. Don't miss the opportunity to see one of the world's top chefs in person and get your tickets ASAP

Inspired to check out some of the city's greatest culinary institutions? Work your way through the best restaurants in Sydney right now.

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
lateralevents.com/theatre-events/
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $96.90
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!