This two-day takeover of the Metro Theatre honours Mardi Gras heroes past and present

Just when you thought Mardi Gras was all over for the year, they’re back with a weekend-long party just in time for Pride Month, the first time the festival has staged a major event during this important time on the queer calendar. Part of newly minted winter festival of food, arts and culture Sydney Solstice, the Mardi Gras Pride Weekender stretches from Friday to Saturday June 18-19 and marks the grand re-opening of the Metro Theatre. The two-day celebration features four fabulous events.

Express Yourself – Queer Discovery showcases emerging LGBTQI+ artists including rapper BVT, alternative pop-rocker Hope D, electro-pop artist Nik Navy, and super duo No Frills Twins, as hosted by DJ Faustina Agolley. It takes place on the Friday night from 7pm, with tickets at $49 a pop, or $39 for Mardi Gras members and volunteers. A judging panel including folktronica singer Gordi, singer-songwriter-songwriter Starley and national living treasure Marcia Hines will pluck two of the lucky crew to perform at an upcoming Mardi Gras event.

On Saturday at 1pm, Queer Thinking: Religious Discrimination and the Fights Ahead, hosted in partnership with Equality Australia, will gather LGBTQI+ people of faith, religious leaders and activists discuss what it takes to build a strong movement for equality that includes us all. They include Dr Kerryn Phelps, Australia’s first gay Imam Nur Wasame, Australia’s first transgender priest Jo Inkpin amongst others. It’s free, but you need to register.

Then, at 3.30pm on Saturday, My Drag Story showcases stalwarts of the scene and rising stars including BeeDazzled Shanks, Miss 3D, Dorreen Manganini, Minnie Cooper and Dizzy Bility revealing what goes into making it in this elaborately made-up world. FEM Presents teamed up with Mardi Gras on this one, as curated by Anthony Carthew aka Amelia Airhead. Tickets are $39 or $29 for Mardi Gras members and volunteers.

And rounding out the Pride Weekender party at 6pm on Saturday, beloved DH competition Spin-Off hits the decks once more, throwing open the podium to bedroom producers and amateur mixers, letting them spin it for a pumped-up audience. Australian DJ royalty including Feisty, Kate Monroe, Seymour Butz and Charlie Villas will pick the winners who will secure a much sought-after berth at the Mardi Gras Party in 2022. Tickets are $29 or $19.

“Pride Weekender is just the next stage of Mardi Gras delivering even more for the LGBTQI+ community throughout the year,” says Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger. “As well as providing opportunities for people in the community to come together, it’s important that Mardi Gras acts as a platform to uplift and give opportunities to the next generation of LGBTQI+ artists and entertainers.”

