Go behind the bar with Maybe Sammy for an all-inclusive virtual cocktail lesson

If you've ever wanted to flex your mixology skills, the team behind Sydney's instant classic cocktail bar, Maybe Sammy, are lifting the veil for one night only to teach you how.

Taylor Made Wines has teamed up with the Sydney cocktail institution for a one-off virtual mixology masterclass on Tuesday, September 28 at 6pm. The Maybe Sammy team will demonstrate and teach you how to make two wine-based bevvies that have been specifically designed for the event.

Although bars are closed for Sydneysiders at the moment, the world's favourite bar is opening its doors virtually to 200 lucky ticket holders for one night only.

Those quick enough to score a ticket will receive a cocktail kit including all the tools and ingredients needed to shake and stir along at home. Ingredients include the new release of Taylor Made Wines’ King Valley Prosecco, along with the Clare Valley Malbec, proving that adding wine to your cocktail bar can seriously up your drinks game.

