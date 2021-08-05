In the car park of the Bella Vista hotel, Messina will be serving up its chilled treats for the whole of August

What with their amazing flavour combos, genius-level puns, and relentlessly innovative limited-edition desserts, it’s hard to imagine a way that the gelato genies at Messina could be any better. But somehow, they’ve added one more feather to their proverbial cap thanks to a collab with the Bella Vista hotel. You can now get your fix of creamy, frozen deliciousness without ever leaving your car, thanks to Messina’s new pop-up drive-thru.

For the entire month of August, you can take a spin and come home with half-litre tubs of gelato, as well as some of Messina's limited-edition greatest hits, like its bake-at-home cookie pies, or its salute to ‘90s nostalgia, the Golden Gaytime-flavoured Viennetta.

The Gelato Messina drive-thru pop-up will be open for business every Thursday to Saturday from noon until 9pm, and on Sundays from noon until 4pm, for the rest of the month.

Hungry for more sweet treats? Check out these other lip-smacking desserts you can get delivered in Sydney.