Motel Mexicola x Public Bar

A Bali beach club on the Bondi waterfront slinging Margaritas and all day tacos is coming back by popular demand

Ever come back from a holiday and wondered why Australians don't do beach clubs the likes of those in Mykonos and Cancun? With our pristine shores and thirst for a well-blended chilli Margarita, it only seems natural – and now, Bondi Beach Public Bar is bringing the holiday beach club vibes to you.

In collaboration with Bali's Motel Mexicola on Seminyak, BBPB is slinging tacos and bottomless Margaritas on Saturday, December 5 – the second iteration of an event which first set up shop on Saturday, November 14. The beachside venue will transform into a little slice of the hugely popular cantina-style Bali club, with a feast including charred corn, guac, and a whole lot of tacos: traditional pulled pork al pastor, barbacoa with slow-cooked lamb shoulder and zucchini, or roast barramundi in al pastor sauce, as well as veggie options. Choose from classic, chilli or frozen margs to keep the thirst at bay.

Book here for up to ten people per table, for either of two sessions at noon or 2.30pm. Live music and DJ sets will keep the vibes flowing, as well as the Margaritas. Nab a ticket for $85 per person.