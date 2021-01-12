Seven queens, kings and gender-defying royals reveal what’s beyond the painted façade

There’s no doubt that drag has sunk it’s six-inch heels into the mainstream, with RuPaul’s Drag Race sashaying across screens internationally (with an Aussie edition confirmed to be in the pipeline) and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert glimmeringly stamped on our national identity. From the heady days of Oxford Street’s “Golden Mile” to the diverse fabulousness we see many decades later – our nation’s alumni of drag artists have carved a quintessentially Aussie path.

Legendary Sydney drag queen Amelia Airhead leads a Mardi Gras panel of several queens, kings and gender-defying royals including Cindy Pastel, Nana Miss Koori and Sexy Galexy as they untuck and reveal what goes on behind all the glitz and glamour and gender foolery.

My Drag Story is happening on Saturday, February 27 at 8pm at the NSW Teachers Federation in Surry Hills. Tickets are $29-$39, and you can also stream the event from home for $9. Get your tickets here.

Make a day of it and book into some talks at Queer Thinking – same day, same venue.

