Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right My Drag Story

My Drag Story

Things to do, Talks and discussions NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre , Surry Hills Saturday February 27 2021
Drag queen Amelia Airhead poses in fluffy white hat and matching dress
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Mardi Gras | Amelia Airhead
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Seven queens, kings and gender-defying royals reveal what’s beyond the painted façade

There’s no doubt that drag has sunk it’s six-inch heels into the mainstream, with RuPaul’s Drag Race sashaying across screens internationally (with an Aussie edition confirmed to be in the pipeline) and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert glimmeringly stamped on our national identity. From the heady days of Oxford Street’s “Golden Mile” to the diverse fabulousness we see many decades later – our nation’s alumni of drag artists have carved a quintessentially Aussie path. 

Legendary Sydney drag queen Amelia Airhead leads a Mardi Gras panel of several queens, kings and gender-defying royals including Cindy Pastel, Nana Miss Koori and Sexy Galexy as they untuck and reveal what goes on behind all the glitz and glamour and gender foolery. 

My Drag Story is happening on Saturday, February 27 at 8pm at the NSW Teachers Federation in Surry Hills. Tickets are $29-$39, and you can also stream the event from home for $9. Get your tickets here.

Make a day of it and book into some talks at Queer Thinking – same day, same venue. 

Love celebrating queer culture? Check out the best LGBTIQ+ bars and clubs in Sydney

Details
Event website: https://www.mardigras.org.au/events/my-drag-story
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre
Address: Reservoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price: $9-$39

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news