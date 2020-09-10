The Opera House gives you another chance to catch this Mardi Gras series celebrating diverse trans voices

We’re finally getting to a point where trans visibility is slowly but surely improving among the mainstream. But there’s still a long way to go. Too often when we do hear trans stories, the focus narrows in on coming out, surgery and adversity.

My Trans Story is a hugely successful series of talks hosted at the Opera House across three back-to-back outings of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, from 2018-2020. The intimate insights into the stories well heard were the brainchild of Peta Friend, founder and former president of Trans Pride Australia.

Combined highlights from the talks will be available to stream on the From Our House to Your Platform from Sunday, September 13 at 4pm. The series features five fantastic speakers, and you can tune into Friend get some insight into what makes this tireless activist tick.

Too often in the occasionally heated discussion about trans children, pundits do not take the time to actually speak to trans children. Which is why it’s a fantastic opportunity to then 11-year-old Mark Jarret, a Murriwarri/Gumbayngirr boy, in discussion with his mum, actor and playwright Katie Beckett. You’ll also get to hear from author and activist Tea Uglow, who led the successful campaign for a trans pride emoji.

Then there’s Rey Vargas, a speech pathology student by day and a creative force by night. Vargas has appeared on a plethora of podcasts, including cult hits like cyberpunk audio fiction Under the Electric Stars and Supernatural Sexuality with Dr Seabrooke. And data scientist Joel Wilson talks about reconciling faith with queerness, and becoming the first person to transition while attending the Australian Defence Force Academy.

Listen in to these human stories full of love and laughter, triumphs and hope. Then you can stream Jewish International FilM Festival highlight Transkids here.