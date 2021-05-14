Meet sprites and awe in the fantastical at this immersive, illuminated garden experience

Darling Harbour's Chinese Garden of Friendship will soon be lit up in an immersive world of lights, colour and natural splendour, transforming this tranquil sanctuary in the heart of the city into a digital art playground.

Using augmented reality technology, the heritage-listed gardens will transform into a reflection of the four seasons. You can meet AR sprites, take part in a treasure hunt wander through the illuminated world with a cocktail in hand, as the dulcet sounds of a string quartet fill the air. Hot tip: dumpling house Lotus will be open during the event, so why not fill up with a steamer-full before exploring?

Entry is $50 per adult and $30 per child, with after-dark sessions running from July 1 to October 1. Tickets will be released on Tuesday, May 18 – sign up to get updates on when sales open.

