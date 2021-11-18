Ring in the new year with a premium four-course dinner on the waterside with views of the Sydney fireworks

Otto Ristorante in Woolloomooloo is known for its fine Italian dining on Woolloomooloo’s stunning waterside. This year for NYE, they'll be serving up this, and so much more, so clear your schedules for a decadent feed—la dolce vita style— to send off 2021 in style.

Early diners between 5 pm and 6:15 pm can enjoy a special à la carte menu, whereas the main sitting diners from 7:30 pm will get champagne on arrival and an irresistibly indulgent four-course dinner for $350 per adult and $45 per child, with menu options you can select from and optional four-hour beverage packages.

Otto Ristorante offers epic views over the water, perfect for watching the NYE fireworks display. Book online here.