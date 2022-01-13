Take your pick from 20 nights of star-studded performances at Sydney’s most beautiful new outdoor concert venue in Manly

If you’re gonna put on an outdoor event, you might as well pick somewhere breathtaking, and you can’t get much more on the money than North Head Sanctuary in Manly. The site, in all its sweeping natural beauty and historical significance, is set to host 20 nights of star-studded performances this autumn.

From an opening night show with Aussie pop starlet Jessica Mauboy to musical theatre powerhouses and dance ensembles, the Night at the Barracks program covers everything from pop and rock to opera, jazz and ballet.

You can also catch David Campbell bringing a full band and his silky smooth vocals to his show Back in the Swing, an evening with Australia’s leading female triple threat performer Caroline O’Connor, two shows from jazz legend James Morrison and his Big Band, a double bill from Sydney Dance Company, an evening with consummate leading lady Lucy Durack and opera legend David Hobson, dance shows from Queensland Ballet and the Tap Pack, and more than one appearance from John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Rock fans can also take in a special 50th anniversary tribute to the Beatles’ Let it Be from the Australian Rock Collective, featuring the talents of self-confessed Beatles fanatics Kram from Spiderbait, Darren Middleton from Powderfinger, Mark Wilson from Jet and Davey Lane from You Am I.

Kicking off from February 24 and running over five weekends until March 27, make sure you rock up early to Night at the Barracks to grab a bevvie at the bar and take advantage of the offerings from local food vendors. Note that there’s no parking at the venue, but there is a dedicated shuttle running to and from the Manly CBD, or it's about a 20 minute walk from Manly, so lace up those comfy shoes. Find out more and plan your night at nightatthebarracks.com.au.