Time Out Says

While the beloved Night Noodle Markets have had a couple of setbacks in recent times, with the last two events being held remotely thanks to a certain virus-that-shall-not-be-named, the celebration of food and culture returns IRL in 2022. And no, the food markets aren’t exclusively dedicated to chewy, stringy, soft and chared varieties of noodles — though there's plenty of that to go around — they are devoted to serving excellent local and regional dishes. The Night Noodle Markets will once again run as one of Good Food Month’s most popular events, serving Asian dishes from across the spicy spectrum in a hawker-style market from March 22-27.

The woks will be seasoned for the first time at Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills, with the markets opened at various times during the five days that they’re in town, with free entry to the fragrant feast. While the full line-up of stallholders for Sydney is yet to be released, some crowd favourites like Gelato Messina, Wonderbao, Hoy Pinoy, Teppanyaki Noodles, Flying Noodles, Twistto, May’s Malaysian Hawker and more are answering the call, and if the last two decades is anything to go by, you know it'll be all killer and no filler.

To make life easy, the whole market is totally cashless thanks to food ordering app Mr Yum. QR codes at each vendor stand will bring up a full menu and option to order so you can spend less time queueing and more time feasting.

