Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Odd Culture’s 1st birthday

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Odd Culture Newtown, Newtown
A group of friends are toasting with their wines and cocktails
Photograph: Supplied/Odd Culture
Advertising

Time Out says

Think a curated menu with OG dishes and new stars, drops from reputable natural wine producers and DJ Charlie Chux spinning vinyl beats

Get out your party hats: Newtown’s beloved funky craft beer and natural wine bar Odd Culture is turning one, and you’re invited to celebrate.

Odd Culture’s executive chef James MacDonald and head chef Jesse Wakentin will be taking a walk down memory lane offering a menu that features some OG dishes from the opening menu, as well as crowd favourites and current smash-hits, plus a few surprises.

It wouldn't be an Odd Culture party without booze, of course. To pay homage to the ideation of Odd Culture – which came about from a team adventure to Belgium back in 2018 – the crew will be serving beers from Belgian breweries including Brasserie Fantôme, De Ranke, and Brasserie de Blaugies.

Head sommelier Darcy Ellis (ex-Berowra Waters) will be pouring a slew of interesting and delicious natty numbers from reputable wine producers including Lucy M (created by the pioneer of Australian natural wine movement Anton Von Klopper); Cobaw Ridge (leading biodynamic winery from the Macedon Ranges); Justin Dutraive (an up-and-coming winemaker of Beaujolais); and cult producer Gut Oggau (biodynamic winemaker hailing from Austria). Plus, DJ Charlie Chux will be there spinning vinyl beats on the decks and keeping the vibes high.

Come and toast the year that was, and look forward to what’s to come with Odd Culture. The celebrations will be held on Wednesday, November 16, kicking off from 6pm. Bookings are encouraged and reservations can be made here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Check out our review of Odd Culture Newtown here.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
oddculture.group/whats-on/16-11-odd-cultures-first-birthday/
Address:
Odd Culture Newtown
262-266
King Street
Newtown
Sydney
2200
Contact:
oc@oddculture.group
Opening hours:
6pm-late

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.