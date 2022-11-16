Odd Culture’s 1st birthday

Time Out says

Think a curated menu with OG dishes and new stars, drops from reputable natural wine producers and DJ Charlie Chux spinning vinyl beats

Get out your party hats: Newtown’s beloved funky craft beer and natural wine bar Odd Culture is turning one, and you’re invited to celebrate.

Odd Culture’s executive chef James MacDonald and head chef Jesse Wakentin will be taking a walk down memory lane offering a menu that features some OG dishes from the opening menu, as well as crowd favourites and current smash-hits, plus a few surprises.

It wouldn't be an Odd Culture party without booze, of course. To pay homage to the ideation of Odd Culture – which came about from a team adventure to Belgium back in 2018 – the crew will be serving beers from Belgian breweries including Brasserie Fantôme, De Ranke, and Brasserie de Blaugies.

Head sommelier Darcy Ellis (ex-Berowra Waters) will be pouring a slew of interesting and delicious natty numbers from reputable wine producers including Lucy M (created by the pioneer of Australian natural wine movement Anton Von Klopper); Cobaw Ridge (leading biodynamic winery from the Macedon Ranges); Justin Dutraive (an up-and-coming winemaker of Beaujolais); and cult producer Gut Oggau (biodynamic winemaker hailing from Austria). Plus, DJ Charlie Chux will be there spinning vinyl beats on the decks and keeping the vibes high.

Come and toast the year that was, and look forward to what’s to come with Odd Culture. The celebrations will be held on Wednesday, November 16, kicking off from 6pm. Bookings are encouraged and reservations can be made here. Walk-ins are also welcome.