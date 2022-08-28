Get your hands on s'mores, cocktails and a roving raclette wheel at Opera Bar

Here at Time Out, we're big fans of cheese in all its forms: hard, soft, brie, blue, smoked, cake – we love it all. But if there's a cheesy dish guaranteed to melt (and slightly clog) our hearts, it's the ultimate oozy Swiss delight: raclette.
Harbourside hangout Opera Bar – with its glorious views you can never quite tire of, no matter how many times you go – is now dishing up this cold-weather favourite in roving carts, along with a selection of wintertime treats like s'more and mulled drinks.
The raclette takes 'adding cheese on top' to the next level: a semi-hard cow's milk cheese is melted under a grill and then scraped onto cheese-friendly accouterments like crisp potatoes, bacon and shallots – with an optional shaving of truffle – 'tis the season, after all. Then, get a little sweet fix with freshly flamed s’mores (chocolate and marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers) toasted at your table and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
It all kicks off on July 21 through to August 28 – check out the details here.