Get your hands on s'mores, cocktails and a roving raclette wheel at Opera Bar

Time Out says

Here at Time Out, we're big fans of cheese in all its forms: hard, soft, brie, blue, smoked, cake – we love it all. But if there's a cheesy dish guaranteed to melt (and slightly clog) our hearts, it's the ultimate oozy Swiss delight: raclette.

Harbourside hangout Opera Bar – with its glorious views you can never quite tire of, no matter how many times you go – is now dishing up this cold-weather favourite in roving carts, along with a selection of wintertime treats like s'more and mulled drinks.



The raclette takes 'adding cheese on top' to the next level: a semi-hard cow's milk cheese is melted under a grill and then scraped onto cheese-friendly accouterments like crisp potatoes, bacon and shallots – with an optional shaving of truffle – 'tis the season, after all. Then, get a little sweet fix with freshly flamed s’mores (chocolate and marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers) toasted at your table and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

In the mood for a drink? Grab one of the bar's warming beverages: a buttered rum (Bacardi spiced rum, salted butter, nutmeg, anise); a mulled Dark and Stormy (Bacardi spiced rum, ginger, maple, apple, citrus); or a Blazer (Bacardi Ocho, Bacardi spiced rum, muscat, cinnamon, fruit oils). It's all made and served right at your table.

It all kicks off on July 21 through to August 28 – check out the details here.