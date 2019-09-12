Paddo Inn Doggy Day
Time Out says
One of the city's most dog-friendly venues is dedicating a whole day to our four-legged friends.
It’s hardly a surprise that one of Sydney’s most dog-friendly pubs should host a day devoted to man’s (and woman's) best friend. On September 29, the Paddo Inn will host its inaugural Doggy Day, with a bunch of paw-fect activities for four-legged customers on offer.
Your pooch can recreate their very own Lady and the Tramp moment with a plate of meatballs, part of a special dog-friendly menu devised exclusively for Doggy Day, before getting their pup-arazzi on with a glitzy photoshoot from GoBarkly Pet Photography, complete with stylish accessories from Porters 4 Pets.
Human companions can tuck into head chef Mark Holland’s brunch menu, including a hearty full English, vegetarian options, bloody Mary’s and that most Sydney of brunch accouterments, bottomless mimosas.
Entry is free and better yet, the first 30 dogs to arrive will receive a goodie bag from Healthy Everyday Pets. There will also be free vet check-ups available throughout the day courtesy of Vets on Crown.
Doors open at 10am and the fun continues until 2pm.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.paddoinn.com.au/paddo-inn-doggy-day
|Venue name:
|Paddo Inn
|Address:
|
338 Oxford St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
|Price:
|Free
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thu noon-midnight; Fri-Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-10pm
Dates And Times
-
- Paddo Inn Free