Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Paddo Inn Doggy Day

Paddo Inn Doggy Day

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Paddo Inn , Paddington Sunday September 29 2019
Recommended
Paddo Inn Doggy Day
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

One of the city's most dog-friendly venues is dedicating a whole day to our four-legged friends.

It’s hardly a surprise that one of Sydney’s most dog-friendly pubs should host a day devoted to man’s (and woman's) best friend. On September 29, the Paddo Inn will host its inaugural Doggy Day, with a bunch of paw-fect activities for four-legged customers on offer.

Your pooch can recreate their very own Lady and the Tramp moment with a plate of meatballs, part of a special dog-friendly menu devised exclusively for Doggy Day, before getting their pup-arazzi on with a glitzy photoshoot from GoBarkly Pet Photography, complete with stylish accessories from Porters 4 Pets.

Human companions can tuck into head chef Mark Holland’s brunch menu, including a hearty full English, vegetarian options, bloody Mary’s and that most Sydney of brunch accouterments, bottomless mimosas.

Entry is free and better yet, the first 30 dogs to arrive will receive a goodie bag from Healthy Everyday Pets. There will also be free vet check-ups available throughout the day courtesy of Vets on Crown. 

Doors open at 10am and the fun continues until 2pm.

By: Maxim Boon

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.paddoinn.com.au/paddo-inn-doggy-day
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Paddo Inn
Address: 338 Oxford St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Price: Free
Opening hours: Mon-Thu noon-midnight; Fri-Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-10pm

Dates And Times

Users say

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
View all reviews