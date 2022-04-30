Time Out says

Slip on your sparkly ruby slippers and click your heels together three times – the immersive drag dinner show experience that has taken Oxford Street by storm is back, back, back again! Sydney superstar queens Charisma Belle, Carmen Geddit and Sia Tequila are taking you somewhere over the rainbow.

The queens are off to see the wizard and they’re inviting you to follow them down the yellow brick road on a magical journey of high camp proportions when the upstairs nightclub at Universal transforms into a glittering dinner theatre.

Since strutting onto the scene as one of the first Covid-safe events to launch after Sydney's first lockdown, Premiere has kept us dazzled, entertained and fed while the bottomless cocktails flow, the club lights and lasers set the scene, and the drag queens do what they do best. Sure, the entertainment is on the cheesy side, but if you're not down for some irreverent camp humour, what are you doing at a drag show anyway?

All of this nostalgia-inducing excitement is served up with a three-course meal (dietary requirements catered to on request) and your choice of bevvies. Get dinner and a show sorted with the $89 dine package, or keep the giggle juice flowing with the $149 Absolut Premiere package, which includes bottomless drinks with party-starting cocktails like Margaritas, Espresso Martinis and Pornstar Martinis. Doors open at 6.15pm and the entertainment kicks off from 7pm sharp every Friday and Saturday night (excluding Mardi Gras night, March 6).

After the show, you can party on when the space reverts back into a nightclub, or gather up your crew of tin men, cowardly lions and brainless straw folks to skip along the pink mile of Oxford Street. Just make sure nobody drops a house on you!

