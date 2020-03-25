Quokka Cuddles Livestream

Meet the zoo's furry resident quokka via livestream in his social media debut

It'll be hard to keep your hands from pawing at the screen for this one.

Tune in for a cuddle-fest with a ridiculously cute, uniquely Australian critter this Friday – Davey the quokka. Darling Harbour's Wild Life Sydney Zoo is beaming him straight to your screen on Friday at 3pm, via their Facebook channel.

A bunch of zoos and aquariums around the world have started live streaming our furry, feathery and scaly pals for our at-home viewing pleasure during the Covid-19 shutdown, and quite frankly, Australia can't get enough.

Wild Life Sydney Zoo – which has also livestreamed feeding time with its crocodile, Rocky – is continuing to give in-person care and cuddles to its animals during the pandemic, and Davey might just be the pre-knockoff viewing you need. The zoo's resident fur baby will be showing off his adorable, ever-smiling self in his livestreamed social media debut, so don't miss it, or you might regret it when he's famous.