We all love a cheap ride – but mix a cheap ride with an outrageous double-decker party bus that takes you back in time through Sydney's queer history, and you have a winner.

Rainbow Routes is all of this, and more. For a cheap lil' sum, you will get to ride through Sydney in a technicolour bus filled with glam, glitter and custom designs by queer artist Kris Andrew Small.

Running for two days only on Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24, this experience will get you a front (bus) seat to live performances by the likes of Paul Mac, the Dollar Bin Darlings, Vetta Borne, and a whole lot more, with a good party being the first priority. Hosted by Vanessa Wagner and OG '78er Robyn Kennedy who marched in Sydney's first ever Mardi Gras parade (FYI, we had a big chat with her about Sydney's first queer history museum), this experience is all about moving you physically through Sydney's queer history, with the bus coming alive with recreations of all the most important events in Sydney's LGBTQIA+ past.

You'll boogie, be wowed, and (perhaps, most importantly) get informed, all while having a wild time on the way. Presented by Absolut Vodka, this experience will set you back just $25, and all proceeds will go to ACON, a NSW-based health organisation with a focus on HIV preventation and support.

You'll need to arrive at an undisclosed inner city location at 2.30pm for a 3pm departure (an email will be sent to you clarifying where prior to the event), and will end *somewhere* in the Inner West in the evening.

You can find out more by clicking right here.

