We’re rounding up the most wallet-friendly and community-centric ways to celebrate pride in Sydney

Sydney WorldPride is taking over the Harbour City with lots of things to do and huge parties with world-famous divas headlining – but you don't need deep pockets to have a fabulous time.

Here are some wonderful ways you can get into the sparkly spirit and connect with community and likeminded people while Sydney Mardi Gras and WorldPride combine their powers for one great big LGBTQIA+ celebration.