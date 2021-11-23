Celebrate the humble pickle at this festival dedicated to the green vinegary wonder at the Oxford Tavern

Whether you like ’em in long cuts with a kick of chilli, or sandwich-style with plenty of peppercorns and mustards seeds, pickled cucumbers are always a splendid addition to any charcuterie board, burger or barbecue. To properly honour everyone’s favourite sour green condiment, which doubles as an alleged hangover cure and fab bar snack, the Oxford Tavern is throwing a big pickle-themed party. First launched as a one-day blow out in 2019, this year's festivities will be dill'd out over one massive day so punters can really relish everything this pickle-palooza has to offer.

From noon-5pm, the Tav will be slinging briny treats like pickleback slushies (like the whiskey and pickle juice shot, but iced), and specially brewed pickle beers from local beer barons Batch Brewing Co and Yulli’s Brews. There will also be a pickle-inspired menu including the likes of pickle brine chicken wings, pickle dogs (because who needs bread), pickle pops (a yet-to-be-identified stick-based pickle snack), and jumbo pickle poppers.

We hope you’re not all gherkin’d out, because there’ll also be a pickle eating competition and a "pickle toss" tournament, as well as a groovy pickle mascot to strike a pose with, and rowdy live tunes to match that pickle zing. All relevant CovidSafe measures will be in place to ensure everyone attending does so safely.

This is a first-in-first-served event, so rise'n'brine early, folks!