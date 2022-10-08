Sydney
Rolling Penny's Closing Down Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Rolling Penny, Newtown
Entrance at Rolling Penny
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Time Out says

Head down to Newtown's beloved Rolling Penny café for one last hurrah

You may have heard the sad news that after six triumphant years, Newtown's beloved Rolling Penny café will be closing down. Keeping true to form however, the crew are putting on a big ol' bash to say goodbye to their flocks of loyal fans, with a portion of proceeds to be donated to the Newtown Community Centre. On ya, gang.

On Saturday, October 8 from 5pm, co-owner and chef Robin Butler will be whipping up a special menu of tacos, burgers and tasty snacks while guests chug down a range of Rolling Penny cocktails and tinnies from local brewers while reminiscing about the undeniable impact that Rolling Penny has had on our town. As always, the event is open for all and non-ticketed.

The light and friendly coffee shop has been raising the bar for delicious café fare for six great years while creating a welcoming and safe space for all. Not content with just smashed avo and poached eggs, the Rolling Penny crew have been slinging medlies of mushrooms, cauliflower and koji with smoked onion cream, and duck breast with kimchi (to name but a few) to diners who are all the better for it.

The farewell party will be your chance to say cheers to the hosts with the most, so get on down.

Not sure where to get your coffee fix next? Check out the best breakfasts in Sydney here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.rollingpenny.com.au/
Address:
Rolling Penny
583A
King St
Newtown
2042
Contact:
martin@pmteam.com.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
5pm-late

Dates and times

5:00 pmRolling Penny's Closing Down PartyRolling Penny Free
