Feeling frisky? Sydney’s home of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville has brought back its X-rated drag n’ dine experience, Rood Food, for another round. Tried and tested by the Time Out team, we can really root for this one.

This three-course, choose-your-own-adventure-style dinner paired with an adults-only drag revue in the Impy’s Priscilla’s Restaurant is not for the faint of heart (BYO pearls to clutch), but a happy ending is on the table. Naughty performances and drag antics tickle you with laughter as you work your way through a menu of deftly designed dishes with blush-inducing names that put private parts on the plate.

You’ll be salivating over the return of some of our favourite dishes. Get the party started with the ‘pussy pâté’ (a gaping, gushing valley of vegan-friendly cashew pâté), or opt for a ‘pearl necklace’ (Sydney rock oysters with coconut and finger lime dressing). Our choice to finish you off? The ‘panna knockers’ of course, which are jiggling their way back onto the menu.

For the main event, the Imperial’s chefs tantalise your tastebuds with what Priscilla’s does best: vegan-friendly dishes that bring the humble veggie out of the closet (‘hot root’), slow-cooked meats (‘bareback ribs’), and wood-roasted seafood (‘under the sea-men’).

Up on the stage (and elsewhere, keep an eye out) the cast are serving up an incredible drag production show that’ll fly you around the world to the USA, Russia and beyond. The star cast includes the fabulous Danni Issues, Dakota Fann’ee and Riot with the boylesque stylings of Kalin Klein and the draglesque fusion of Mama Medusa, and more.

With dancing still restricted to bopping along in your seat at venues across Sydney until the end of February, dinner and a show is one of the liveliest nights out on the town right now. And this raunchy take on drag 'n’ dine is a whole lot of fun that encourages us to be playful and see the silliness in sexuality.

Rood Food dishes up every Friday and Saturday night until February 26. There’s two physically-distanced sittings each night at 6pm and 8.30pm. Tickets start at $89 per person, which includes three courses and a welcome cocktail. For an additional $45, you can add on flowing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for the duration of your seating.

Fancy another slice? The Impy is also hosting Rood Food After Hours in the basement, running from 8.15-10pm every Friday and Saturday night that Rood Food runs. Expect a naughty show that’ll have you dancing, screaming and begging for more with ruling queens Ruby Royale, Dammit Jannet and Peach Fuzz. Thirsty? You’ll also be able to sip on Rood Fluids, a delightful series of cocktail concoctions with names like ‘Toe Sucker 5000’ and more. Pre-sale tickets are $10 online, or $15 on the door.

Book your tickets for the main course here and the after-dinner show here.

