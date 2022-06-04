Time Out says

For every ten minutes of recorded running, Parley will pick up plastic from remote coastlines all over the world

World Oceans Day is crashing in on Saturday, June 4 and with this wave comes the global return of ‘Run for Oceans’ – a fun run centred on cleaning up the billions of tonnes of plastic that are currently bobbing around in the big blue. The good news is that all is not lost.

Organised by Adidas and Parley, this fun run will be kicking off on June 4 at Bondi South Park, with registration open from 7.45am. The run will start at 9am, but for all those who like getting active for the planet, there will be free coffee, a healthy treat bar, chill beachy tunes and a free Adidas Run for Oceans t-shirt, all up for your thrifty grabs.

The magic of this event is all in the details, with participants needing to record their running activity (whether it be in a tennis match, a footy game, or galloping in a sprint down the beach) on a chosen fitness app, with every 10 minutes of recorded activity resulting in Parley picking up the equivalent of one plastic bottle worth of plastic from remote coastlines, beaches and islands all over the world, thus stopping it from going in the ocean in the first place.

Run for Oceans does more good than your average morning jog, with every 10 minutes of recorded cardio potentially saving the life of an innocent leatherback turtle in the South Pacific.

So, what are you waiting for? To find out more, and to organise yourself for Saturday morning, click here.

