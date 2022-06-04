Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Run for the Oceans

  • Things to do
  • Bondi Beach Park, Bondi Beach
A group of people do a fun run for the oceans
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

For every ten minutes of recorded running, Parley will pick up plastic from remote coastlines all over the world

World Oceans Day is crashing in on Saturday, June 4 and with this wave comes the global return of ‘Run for Oceans’ – a fun run centred on cleaning up the billions of tonnes of plastic that are currently bobbing around in the big blue. The good news is that all is not lost. 

Organised by Adidas and Parley, this fun run will be kicking off on June 4 at Bondi South Park, with registration open from 7.45am. The run will start at 9am, but for all those who like getting active for the planet, there will be free coffee, a healthy treat bar, chill beachy tunes and a free Adidas Run for Oceans t-shirt, all up for your thrifty grabs. 

The magic of this event is all in the details, with participants needing to record their running activity (whether it be in a tennis match, a footy game, or galloping in a sprint down the beach) on a chosen fitness app, with every 10 minutes of recorded activity resulting in Parley picking up the equivalent of one plastic bottle worth of plastic from remote coastlines, beaches and islands all over the world, thus stopping it from going in the ocean in the first place. 

Run for Oceans does more good than your average morning jog, with every 10 minutes of recorded cardio potentially saving the life of an innocent leatherback turtle in the South Pacific.

So, what are you waiting for? To find out more, and to organise yourself for Saturday morning, click here. 

Want to keep doing good for Mother Earth? Look at our list of the best places to repair, reuse and up-cycle your stuff in Sydney. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.adidas.com.au/runfortheoceans
Address:
Bondi Beach Park
Campbell Pde
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
02 9386 7926
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.