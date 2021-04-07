Invite a shark for a dancefloor twirl at this underwater party

Isn’t it better, down where it’s wetter? With dancefloors back in business in Sydney, Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is inviting you under the sea to groove with Grey Nurse sharks and jive with the creatures of the deep.

You’ll be donning glowing Silent Sounds headphones and grooving on a glass dancefloor – the fishies will be bopping along right beneath you – at this adults-only aquarium adventure. There’ll be three DJs pumping different soundtracks with a mix of current hits and old-school bangers, so you can tune into whichever station takes your fancy while your mates choose their faves to rave to.

The aquarium will be providing some dancing juice with a pop-up bar on the night, and your ticket includes a free drink on arrival. You’ll also get 45 minutes to enjoy after-hours access to the aquarium before the silent disco kicks off.

The first event on April 23 sold out in a splash, but if you missed out they’ve covered your tail by opening up a second night of underwater boogies on Saturday, April 24. Doors open at 6.15pm before the three-hour silent disco gets swimming from 7pm. Tickets are $50 (with a $2.99 booking fee) and you can get yours here.

