Timeout

Secret Christmas Cinema and Festive High Tea at the Sheraton Grand

  • Things to do
  • Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, Sydney
  1. Macaulay Culkin playing Kevin McCallister in the film Home Alone
    Photograph: Supplied/Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
  2. Christmas themed high tea cakes sit on a black platter
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

You can watch classic Christmas movies and eat a festive-themed high tea at this hidden pop-up

A secret cinema that only shows Christmas movies and a festive high tea are both landing in the same place this December, and honestly, we’re pretty excited. Come December 13, the Sheraton Grand at Hyde Park is putting on a series of yuletide festivities that look damn cute. 

Somewhere (ah, so mysterious) deep, deep within the Sheraton, you’ll find a hidden cinema that will be showcasing 12 Christmas movies to mark the 12-day lead up to Christmas, with all ye punters able to feast your eyes on solid gold classics like Home Alone, The Holiday, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Polar Express (just to name a few). This sparkly space will be showing your favourite Christmas flicks from December 13 to December 24, from 2.30pm to 5pm. 

To add to all this festive magic, visitors will also get the option of feasting at the Sheraton’s Christmas High Tea, a sumptuous experience that will be gilded with an array of Christmassy twists. The multi-course eats also come along with free (yep, free) unlimited sparkling wine. 

To learn more about this sweet new experience, and to book a ticket to the secret Christmas cinema and/or the festive high tea experience, head over here. 


Want more Christmas magic? Check out our ultimate guide to Christmas in Sydney in 2022. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.galleryonthepark.com.au/special-offers
Address:
Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park
161
Elizabeth St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $89
Opening hours:
11.30am-5pm

Dates and times

