Sesión Tequila have teamed up with Franca Brasserie and Bar for an online cocktail tutorial

Sesión Tequila have teamed up with the folks of Franca Brasserie and Bar to present a virtual ‘Sip & Learn’ masterclass lead by mixologist and brand ambassador, Geraint Coles.

The $35 session, held on Thursday 9 September, is designed to help you find your inner creative and invites you to sip your favourite Sesión Tequila cocktail as you learn how to shake, pour and garnish under the guidance of an expert. Better yet, you’ll also get to enjoy a cocktail creation and will receive all the ingredients to make a Tequila Pineapple Sour and Tommy’s Margarita at home. The perfect combination of fun and creativity.

Order your box by Monday, September 6, and you will receive everything you'll need to get shaking, as well as a pre-mixed Franca Electric Margarita. The tutorial will be live streamed from the beautiful bar at Franca Brasserie so you can pretend you're on a night out, and who doesn't need that right about now?

