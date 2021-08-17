It's probably safe to say that the novelty of lockdown is wearing pretty thin at this point. Walking around in 5km circles, organising kitchen cupboards, the death of sourdough starters and endless Netflix binges – it's a broken record and we're sick of it. You're sick of it. Everyone is sick of it.

On the bright side, Sydney's takeaway food options have skyrocketed and even top-tier eateries have caved and brought their food to our doors for the first time. Hell, you can even get drive-thru pints these days. So, why not take that at-home dining experience one step further with a fun and educational online cooking experience?

These aren't exactly the usual google of how to cook the perfect egg or 'is it ok to eat pasta for breakfast?' Some of Sydney's best gourmands are taking to the world wide web to share their insider tips and tricks to keep us mere mortals cooking along with the best of them. While many online cooking classes are structured with kits delivered and scheduled zoom times, there is still plenty of room for the more relaxed styling of celebrity chefs simply opening their Instagram apps and hitting record. We've rounded up some of our favourite online cooking experiences to help you fulfill all those Masterchef fantasies. Oui, chef!

