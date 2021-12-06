This festival dedicated to bubbly booze and gourmet food is back for another year overlooking the harbour

Sydneysiders are pretty well-versed in the art of sipping sparkling wine. Our harbourside town, with its sea breezes and beachy demeanour, is a primo spot to toss back a prosecco with brunch or a sneaky sparkling with an oyster or two. So it's only fitting that this festival honouring all things fizzy will be returning to Pyrmont's Pirrama Park for a third year, featuring everything from dry bubbly rosé to bold sparkling shiraz.

This year's festival will hit at the tail end of spring, offering tastings of more than 60 local and international pours from the likes of​ Brave New World, Iron Gate Estate, Printhie Estate, Carboot Wines and a whole bunch more. Live jazz and DJ's will keep the party going all day, so ditch the heels and have a little boogie on the grass.

To stop too much bubble-induced bar stool wobbling, sedate your stomach at the festival’s food-focused stalls. Old favourites like Asian-fusion legends Blue Eye Dragon and Lucio's Pizzeria are on board. Spanish paella, handmade Italian gnocchi and French crêpes will also be available. If you’re more into sparkling as an aperitif, spend the rest of the festival tasting sparkling gins from small-batch producer Buffalo Vale, or scoffing a few rum cocktails from Surry Hills' Brix Distillery, or the Central Coast's craft-brewing star, Six String Brewing Company, among many others. In keeping with the theme, other offerings will involve morsels that go well with bubbles – rock oysters, cheese, charcuterie and even condiments and Champagne soaps to take home.

Entry to this bubbly wonderland is $39 at the door (or $29 if you pre-book), which will score you a branded tasting glass to use throughout the day. This is a cashless event because it's 2021, so you'll be able to load up your wristband on the day and sip away the arvo.

