Time Out says

Do you like food? Do you like festivals? Do you like free stuff? Great! We're all on the same page then. A massive free festival of all things street food is taking over Rooty Hill this Sunday, July 24. A celebration of food trucks and good times will have five of the Sydney's favourite meals-on-wheels set up shop for the afternoon in the parking lot of the Carousel Inn.

Treat yourself to an American-style beef wagyu burger from Chuck’s Burgers; a pulled pork poutine from Hi Chef; the Hawaiian flavours of the Big Big Aloha; or Neapolitan-style woodfire pizza from That's Amore. My Cheeky Habit is serving up sweet treats, including ferrero frappes and Belgian waffles with all the extras.

Throw down a cold VB from the outdoor bar, sit back, relax and enjoy the vibes of the Street Eats Festival, kicking off from noon and wrapping up at 5pm. The best part is, this is a family affair so there will be a jumping castle and roaming entertainers to keep the little ones entertained and burning off energy, as well as live acoustic tunes from talented local musicians Dan Romeo and Rose Carleo.

Entry to the festival is completely free and the full line up can be found here.

Want more free stuff in your life? Check out your gorgeous city with Sydney's best walks.