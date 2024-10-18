Subscribe
  • Things to do | Games and hobbies
  • Darling Harbour

Strike King Street Wharf

This adult-friendly fun house on the harbour will bowl you over

Olivia Gee
Written by Olivia Gee
Time Out says

There’s a lot more on offer at Strike than pins and spares. You can start your night with a cocktail at their waterside bar and some snacks, and then move to one of the 10 bowling alleys, or karaoke, or the escape rooms, or interactive darts. It's a choose your own adventure.

They have a well-stocked bar, sling pizzas, burgers with all the trimmings and plenty of other party food.

The tunes are always pumping – so if you're into a spangly games outing, this place will keep the good times rolling. And bowling.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do in Sydney, travel inspo, food and more, straight to your inbox. 

Want more fun in Sydney? Here's our ultimate guide to the best things to do in Sydney.

Details

Address
22
The Promenade
King Street Wharf
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 10am-11pm; Fri-Sat 10am-1am; Sun 10am-11pm
