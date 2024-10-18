There’s a lot more on offer at Strike than pins and spares. You can start your night with a cocktail at their waterside bar and some snacks, and then move to one of the 10 bowling alleys, or karaoke, or the escape rooms, or interactive darts. It's a choose your own adventure.
They have a well-stocked bar, sling pizzas, burgers with all the trimmings and plenty of other party food.
The tunes are always pumping – so if you're into a spangly games outing, this place will keep the good times rolling. And bowling.
