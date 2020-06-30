Cork and Canvas has teamed up with N2 Extreme Gelato for a special sip and paint class

The team from Cork and Canvas, who have kept us sipping and painting throughout the strictest of lockdowns, began to welcome us back into their Darlinghurst and Crows Nest studios in early June. The team of fine artists allow the people of Sydney to spread their creative wings, pick up a paintbrush (and a glass of wine for courage) and unleash themselves on a canvas under their helpful guidance.

Now these crafty canvassers are stepping things up a notch and adding some sweetness (and liquid nitrogen) to the mix – because even in the middle of winter, our sweet tooth always has room for gelato. N2 Extreme Gelato has invented a bespoke new gelato flavour inspired by Cork and Canvas, and it is being launched at a special sip and paint session on the afternoon of Sunday, August 2, at the Darlinghurst Studio.

This very luxe sounding ‘Champagne and Cheesecake’ creation is a nod to the snacks and bevvies often enjoyed by class participants as they create masterpieces in their paint-splotched aprons, and is naturally coloured to replicate Cork and Canvas’ signature teal hue. The sundae comes topped with ‘Ice Magic’-style white chocolate ganache, and optionally it can be sprinkled with champagne shaped cookies and popping candy. You’ll receive this very extra creation for free when you book into the special Sundae Funday painting class ($60 per person), where N2’s team will make it before your eyes with their signature flair, using a generous spritz of subzero liquid nitrogen.

Don’t forget that you’ll also walk away with your own piece of art which you will have painted with your own two hands. During the session, you’ll be guided through the creation of your own adorable sundae painting. The studio is still BYO for drinks and nibbles, but you’ll be provided with gelato, a canvas, paint, paintbrushes, and expert guidance. Spaces are limited, book online to ensure your spot.

