The word ‘Rugby’ can conjure images of thick-necked blokes with broken noses, and audience members in popped collars talking about property. But the Rugby Sevens format turns that Boys’ Club image on its head. With 7s, there are only seven players from each team on the field at a time (as opposed to the regular 15), so there's plenty of space on the field – that means less tackling, less blood and guts, less stop-starting, more sprinting and more scoring. And that makes way for more athletic, more agile, less boof-heady athletes.

Each 7s game goes for just 15 minutes (instead of the usual 80). So the format is faster and more exciting. And, best of all, the female athletes are the real drawcards.

The Sydney 7s event is one of the big, annual tournaments on the international Rugby calendar. Women’s and men’s teams from all around the world descend on Sydney’s Allianz Stadium to battle it out for the champion title.

The three-day event is broken up into 70 short games. And while it’s a sporting event, Sydney 7s is actually about the big party energy. It’s all loud costumes (dress-ups is encouraged), food and drinks from Merivale venues, and even live music. Think Field Day, but with a sporting slant. They’re just some of the reasons that both fans and new spectators alike enjoy the event.

Sixteen of the world's top Men's Rugby Sevens teams will be here in Sydney, and 12 of the top Women's teams. Speaking of ‘top’, our Aussie Women's Sevens are exactly that. They have dominated for years (ever since taking gold in the Rio 2016 Olympics), and they have been in fine form across the 2021-22 season, winning the Rugby World Cup, a Commonwealth Games gold medal, and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – the ‘Triple Crown’. So it’s no wonder that our girls – including Charlotte Caslick, Sharni Williams and Demi Hayes – are some of Australia's biggest sporting stars. Head along to witness their epic athletic prowess.

