Sydney Festival Feasts return in January

Leave dinner to the experts and dine at one of Sydney's well-loved venues before, after or between Sydney Festival shows

As Sydney embarks on a new year, the city will come to life with our much-loved Sydney Festival. Wesley Enoch's final festival will spotlight Australian creatives and their mind-blowing art installations, vibrant live music performances and impressive theatre productions.

At the same time, restaurants have been busy at work preparing special offers for festival goers to enjoy before, after or between shows. It's an opportunity to throw your support behind the hospitality scene as well as the arts scene – two sectors that have really done it tough in 2020.

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants and bars who will provide you with a dining experience to match your evening's festival entertainment. Just ask for ‘Festival Feasts’ in the venue you’re attending or note it at the time of booking to redeem these special offers.