Time Out Says

The Rocks is set to be pumping with more than 100 artsy events over nine sizzling summer nights

If you go down to the Rocks this summer, you’re in for a big surprise. The Sydney Fringe is taking over the historic precinct with a bunch of Australia’s most exciting artists for a brand new event featuring a smorgasbord of darkly cool comedy, theatre, music, dance, immersive performance, projection and installation works.

Sideshow goers can walk from one venue to the other to discover curious and exciting acts, performances, and projections, traversing secret laneways and character-filled historic venues. The live entertainment will be focussed across three main Sideshow hubs on George Street: The Terraces, The Old Observer Hotel, The Old Coroner’s Court, plus a secret location called The Gallery.

The precinct takeover is happening in conjunction with the Spiegeltent spectacular Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett at First Fleet Park, and the opening weekend (Feb 26-27) overlaps with the pretty-in-pink Rosé All Day Festival. So there’s ample opportunity to sip on blush-hued bevvies and choose your own adventure with arty discoveries amongst the cobble stoned laneways.

Comedy and storytelling take centre stage at The Terraces, with the charming reimagined interiors being made over for dinner shows, immersive theatre, raucous comedy and clowning. Sideshow goers can unwind with a drink at “The Secret Bar” before heading into one of over fifty shows. You can get bang for your buck with mixed comedy line-ups and solo stand-up sets including Bec Melrose’s Absolute Goose, Fiona Cox’s XOXO Gosford Girl, and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out Wil Greenway’s Either Side of Everything.

Meanwhile, the Old Observer Hotel is the sizzling hub of all things music and will feature a stellar lineup of Sydney’s best cabaret, indie-folk, pop and jazz performers. Catch The Voice alum Prinnie Stevens singing the blues; multi-instrumentalist (and one quarter of All Our Exes Live in Texas) Georgia Mooney; cabaret maverick Traumamisu (aka Billie McCarthy), Leonardo’s Bride alum Abbie Dobson; the groovy Stu Hunter, and others.

A former morgue, the ethereal Old Coroner’s Court will serve as Sideshow’s enigmatic hub for multi-disciplinary art and immersive projection and installation experiences. Tortuga Studios will breathe life into the space with HUE + CRY, a creative exploration of liminal space and history. More protection and soundscape works will light up nooks and crannies throughout the festival.

Sydney Fringe Sideshow runs from February 25 to March 6. It was developed in collaboration with Placemaking NSW and the New South Wales Government CBD Revitalisation Program. Show tickets start at $20 and the installations are free to explore. Check out the full program and buy your tickets here.