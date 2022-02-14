Sydney
Timeout

Sydney Tower Eye Private Skywalk

  • Sydney Tower Eye, Sydney
  1. Sydney Tower Couples Private Skywalk
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Tower Eye
  2. Sydney Tower Couples Private Skywalk
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Tower Eye
Dial up the romance to sky-high levels at the top of Sydney’s tallest building this Valentine's Day

Take your love to new heights with a date at the top of Sydney’s tallest building. The Sydney Tower eye is offering special three-day-only private couple's Skywalk sessions on February 12, 13 and 14. 

You and your Valentine will step out into the open air on the tallest building in Sydney for a breath-taking 60-minute walk in the clouds, 268 metres above the city, while taking in the stunning skyline with panoramic views of up to 80km.

The apple of your eye will be high on love as you snap the ultimate couple photos with Sydney’s famous skyline as the backdrop. And if the heavens open on your heavenly outing? Well, buddy, you better take the opportunity to take things to Hollywood with a passionate rain-soaked pash, a lá The Notebook. (Or take heed of the Sydney Tower Eye’s Weather Promise so you can reschedule, we suppose.)

As well as private access to Skywalk, the Valentine’s Private Package also includes an all-inclusive photo pack, videos for the ‘gram, access to the Observations Deck and a Skywalk cap and hoodie to take as souvenirs to remember your special date. Your dedicated guide will also be on hand to point out iconic landmarks and help you capture romantic insta-worthy moments.

Wanna take it to another level? You can contact the Sydney Tower Eye team about staging a proposal that is sure to result in a resounding yes. (BYO ring.) 

The experience starts at $250-$300 per couple, and there are limited tickets available for sessions each day at 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm. Head to the Sydney Tower Eye website to secure your tickets and avoid heartbreak.

Want more? Check out the best things to do for Valentine's Day in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Sydney Tower Eye
Level 5
Westfield
108 Market St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.sydneytower.myfun.com.au
02 9333 9222
Price:
From $300
Opening hours:
Daily 9.30am-8.45pm

Dates and times

