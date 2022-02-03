Valentine’s Day events in Sydney

The day of expensive flowers, bad chocolates and high expectations is upon us. As a gentle man portrayed by Tom Hanks once said, "life is like a box of chocolates" – and, yep, the events that have transpired between this Valentine’s Day and the last are a testament to the statement "you never know what you’re gonna get".

While you may be jaded by love’s disappointments, the commercialisation of an emotion, or the obstacles that have made meeting a new boo organically difficult over the past year or so, there are plenty of ways to authentically celebrate love in Sydney this Valentine’s Day – whether that's the love you have for your date, a mate, or your own fine self.

From singles to coupled-up sweethearts, there’s something for everyone to do on February 14, which falls on a Monday this year, as well as in the lead-up to and fall-out after the big day.