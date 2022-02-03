Sydney
Timeout

A couple embraces as they watch a show at NGV Friday Nights.
Photograph: Supplied

Valentine’s Day events in Sydney

Find love all over the emerald city and beyond

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Elizabeth McDonald
&
Alannah Maher
The day of expensive flowers, bad chocolates and high expectations is upon us. As a gentle man portrayed by Tom Hanks once said, "life is like a box of chocolates" – and, yep, the events that have transpired between this Valentine’s Day and the last are a testament to the statement "you never know what you’re gonna get".

While you may be jaded by love’s disappointments, the commercialisation of an emotion, or the obstacles that have made meeting a new boo organically difficult over the past year or so, there are plenty of ways to authentically celebrate love in Sydney this Valentine’s Day – whether that's the love you have for your date, a mate, or your own fine self. 

From singles to coupled-up sweethearts, there’s something for everyone to do on February 14, which falls on a Monday this year, as well as in the lead-up to and fall-out after the big day.

Things to do on Valentine's Day

Do some wining and dining at a swanky dinner
Photograph: Anna Kucera | Bentley

Do some wining and dining at a swanky dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Asian

Whether you buy into the Valentine's Day hubub or not, getting all dolled up and going out for a nice meal is pretty much a universal pleasure, especially when restaurants go all out on the special occasion bells and whistles. We've rounded up the restaurants going the extra mile on February 14 this year, so if you're looking to impress or simply down for an epic feed, here's where to head

Read more
Get steamy at these romantic Sydney date spots
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Get steamy at these romantic Sydney date spots

  • Restaurants
  • Bars

While the most important part of a romantic date night is, of course, the company you keep, a candle lit dinner and a cosy spot to play footsies certainly add a little something to the vibe of the night. The great news is, Sydney is absolutely awash with intimate eateries and sexy cocktail bars to set the mood just right.

 

Read more
Order this very romantic 1kg Valentine's Day cookie
Photograph: Supplied

Order this very romantic 1kg Valentine's Day cookie

  • Restaurants
  • Restaurants

Diamonds may be forever but cookies are... well, cookies are cookies, need we say more? And if there's one thing better than a cookie, it's Thicc Cookies' one-kilo ooey-gooey choc chip monsters. And now, you can get that big hunk of a sweet treat in the shape of a love heart, complete with Valentine’s-ready sprinkles and tiny pink and white love-hearts over the top. It's tasteful, it's elegant, and it's the most delicious way to say 'I love you'.

Read more
Have an outdoor cinema date
Photograph: Supplied/Mov'in Boat

Have an outdoor cinema date

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

There’s some advantages to heading to an alfresco cinema – chief among them, you have more room to spread out comfortably on a blanket, and more freedom to chat (or canoodle, or talk smack about Hollywood’s problematic depictions of romance) than the shushing you may encounter at a traditional indoor picture house. Sydney has some rather beautiful outdoor cinema locations, and they’re screening Valentine’s appropriate movies on February 14. On the water at Mov’in Boat they’re showing romantic classic The Notebook, as are Centennial Park’s Moonlight Cinema. Meanwhile Westpac Open Air and Sunset Cinema are opting for Irish romance flick Wild Mountain Thyme. Check out our round-up of Sydney’s best outdoor cinemas for more ideas.

Read more
Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett
Photograph: Supplied/Craig Sugden

Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett

  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • The Rocks

Ok so technically this one is the day after Valentine's Day but the season of love is in full swing. Summer just got a whole lot steamier, with Germany’s biggest and boldest kabarett star coming down under to pitch The Famous Spiegeltent at the Rocks for one hell of a party. Get lost in the titillating fun under the big top at this show where no seat is safe. Take a step back in time to the dark allure of Weimar era Berlin with an award-winning performer who has been described as “an electrifying cross between Lady Gaga, Marlene Dietrich and Frank-N-Futer in sequins”.

Read more
Buy ticket
Paint and sip with your lover
Photograph: Supplied

Paint and sip with your lover

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops

Perfect technique or pure talent isn’t high on the agenda in this wave of art classes colouring the city streets right now. The relaxed painting sessions encourage patrons to fight artistic self-doubt with liquid courage, so nervous artists can have a less inhibited crack at painting.

Read more
Get butterflies at one of Sydney's best first date bars
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Get butterflies at one of Sydney's best first date bars

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

Nobody ever said first dates are easy. Our advice? Pick a place where vibe is king and ace cocktails, first-rate snacks and excellent service are all talking points, too. Why not factor in great viewsdrag shows or standout locations while you're at it? That way, if all goes well, things can only get better. And if they don't, well, it's time to move on – and you can't say you didn't give it a red-hot go.

Read more
Get out of town to a tiny house or cosy cabins near Sydney
Photograph: Sarah Proctor

Get out of town to a tiny house or cosy cabins near Sydney

  • Travel

We’ve rounded up some of the best tiny house escapes across New South Wales that you can knock over in a weekend getaway from Sydney. Most are perfect for a romantic escape for two adults or are the ideal retreat for solo travelers looking for the ultimate me-time. Others have a little more room so you can vaycay with friends, the kids, and even the dog. 

Read more
Broaden your horizons with the darkly comic love story
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Broaden your horizons with the darkly comic love story

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Dawes Point

We all have those little things that get us through the mundane and sometimes uncomfortable motions of life. But choosing to ignore the things that eat away at the fibre of our being comes at a cost. Triple X is a profound and commanding new Australian play that asks us to question how much of ourselves we are willing to sacrifice for the pursuit of happiness and the people we love. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Need something to wrap up?

Valentine’s gift guide
Photograph: Pexels

Valentine's gift guide

  • Shopping
  • Gifts

February 14 is nearly here – your annual opportunity to show the one you love the depth of your feelings. It’s always a good idea to demonstrate some creativity to keep the spark alive in your relationship, and that’s where Time Out can help. Our gift guide spans delicious treats to pampering packs to premium spirits so you can toast your love at home, plus a few left-of-field ideas you probably never considered. Most of these gifts are also strong on ethics and sustainability too – because as the movie says, love actually does make the world go around.

Read more
What else is on?

February events in Sydney
Anna Kucera

February events in Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

February may signal the end of summer, but the second month of the year is as steamy as ever with saucy Valentine's Day events, spicy markets and feasts for Chinese New Year.

Read more
