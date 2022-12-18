Time Out says

This plant-powered market of all things vegan is back every third Sunday at Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney Vegan Market brings together more than 70 stalls selling 100 per cent plant-based savoury bites, sweet treats, beverages, home and beauty products, educational and charity stalls and more.

A day at Sydney Vegan Market is about more than shopping and eating – but there is a certain magic conjured in the air when a crowd of people with dietary restrictions realise they can eat abolsutely everything around them. Start the morning mindfully and set your intention with a free yoga session, and catch sets from local music talents on the solar-powered mainstage as you peruse the stalls with a coffee or chai in hand and engage with education and activism.

On the foodie front, you'll find a world of sweet and savoury vegan delights – fan-favourite stallholders I Should Be Souvlaki, Treat Dreams and Plant Based Eatery are back, as well as some new faces including Cantina Libre de Crueldad, Bunni and more.

Following the success of SVM's first Night Market, the event has moved to a new home at Sydney Olympic Park. Punters have plenty of room for a safe and enjoyable day of physically distanced and plant-powered activities, and there is discounted all-day parking and a train station two minutes' walk away to boot!

Pack your picnic blanket, there is heaps of green space to spread out on to assess your purchases and tuck in to your snacks. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the dogs of Sydney Vegan Market. The pup game is so strong that it has warranted its own Instagram account.

“Sydney Vegan Market is the perfect event for everyone to see that a vegan lifestyle is delicious, accessible and affordable," says the market manager, known simply as Jones. “The event is known for its warm, inclusive vibe, and a huge part of that is thanks to the passionate local businesses and organisations involved and our dedicated team of volunteers.”

The market is committed to protecting planet Earth and is a single-use plastics free event. Don’t forget to BYO your (clean) containers and cups. Vendors supply food and drink using bio-plastic and cardboard packaging, which can all go straight into on-site composting bins.

The market is held on the third Sunday of every month, except in April, when it falls on the 24th.

If you want to find out more about Sydney Vegan Market, check out our Time Out Future Shapers profile on the markets' custodian, Jones.

