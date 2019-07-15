Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The best markets in Sydney

The best markets in Sydney

For farm-fresh produce, vintage finds or homespun arts and crafts, check out our ultimate guide to the best markets in Sydney

People drinking coffee at Carriageworks Farmers Markets
Photograph: Daniel Boud
By Time Out editors and Emma Joyce |
Whether it’s the promise of brekky pho or the racks of vintage threads that gets you out of bed in the morning, these markets keep us coming back for their local produce, creative wares and delicious snacks. As you're planning an early start, why not make the most of it with these 90 things to do before 9am. Or jam-pack your time off with our list of the best things to do this weekend

Sydney's best markets

1
Tomatos at Orange Grove Markets
Shopping, Markets

Orange Grove Organic Food Markets

icon-location-pin Orange Grove Public School , Lilyfield
icon-calendar

You’re spoilt for choice for truss tomatoes, plump berries, technicolour capsicums and leafy greens. The popularity of the bacon and egg rolls from Bowen’s has reached celebrity status, with queues long enough to make you think Bieber is signing autographs at the end of the line. 

2
Fresh organic produce at Marickville Markets
Shopping, Markets

Marrickville Organic Markets

icon-location-pin The Addison Road Centre, Marrickville
icon-calendar

You can find pretty much anything here; vintage clothes, books, rugs, eco food wraps to healing crystals, rice bread and tarot reading. Pick up a paper lunch bag filled with sweet, mini plums and stop by Brooklyn Boy Bagels for a poppy seed dough with cream cheese, lox, dill and caper schmear. 

3
People drinking coffee at Carriageworks Farmers Markets
Shopping, Markets

Carriageworks Farmers Market

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

Go for the pho stand for a traditional Vietnamese start to the day. There’s a bibimbap stall that will even replace the rice with shredded cauliflower if you don’t believe in cheat days, and a classic bacon and egg roll for creatures of habit, from Farmer Rod’s Free Range stall. Chef Josh Niland of Fish Butchery and Saint Peter has a permanent stall selling inventive seafood using lesser known varieties and flavours. His prawn toast is a certified hangover buster, and the cooked items sold change with the tide.

4
Person making food at Bondi Farmers Markets
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Shopping, Markets

Bondi Farmers Markets

icon-location-pin Bondi Beach Public School, Bondi Beach
icon-calendar

Bar Pho has been a staple of the weekly produce and snack fare for the past eight years, and the warming basil, beef and star anise-spiked stock makes a solid argument for passing on the usual bacon and egg breakfast. This stall along with Fritter House (try the lion’s share with chipolatas, sour cream, two big corn fritters, bacon and salsa) and the Raclette Shack (oozy cheese-topped potatoes are always a great idea at 10am) make the markets an excellent brunching destination. 

5
Vintage clothes stall at Glebe Markets
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Shopping, Markets

Glebe Markets

icon-location-pin Glebe Public School, Glebe
icon-calendar

There are rows upon rows of eccentric and colourful vintage clothes, alongside hand-crafted jewellery, accessories and new clothing designed by locals. There are vintage stalls scattered all around the market, but the smaller section just off Derby Lane at the back of the school is a goldmine and a slightly quieter place to scour through racks and try things on.

6
Mushroom at Northside Markets
Shopping, Markets

Northside Produce Markets

icon-location-pin North Sydney Community Centre, North Sydney
icon-calendar

Snaking through the seemingly small parklet on the northern CBD’s fringe, this bimonthly produce fair brings stallholders peddling orbs of creamy burrata, blood sausages, double-fist-sized heirloom tomatoes, salted caramel meringues, fresh egg pasta, free range eggs and soda bread. 

7
Kirribilli Art and Design Markets
Shopping, Markets

Kirribilli Art, Design & Fashion Markets

icon-location-pin Milsons Point, North Shore
icon-calendar

The second Sunday of every month sees the art, design and fashion iteration of Kirribilli’s historic (est 1976) markets, centred on the weather-proof location of the Burton Street Tunnel right under Milsons Point Train station. Here you’ll find quirky millinery by Nitascraft, hilarious knitted parrots, octopuses and Barbie outfits by Irene, and cool laser-etched wooden phone cases by Bare-wood.

8
Generic Market
Photograph: Time Out
Shopping, Markets

Manly Market Place

icon-location-pin Sydney Road, Manly
icon-calendar

You can pick up Hass avocados for $3, lush green veggies like broccoli, leeks, fennel and spinach, plus earthy Dutch cream potatoes and butternut, and boxes of free range eggs. Alongside the two main produce stalls at the church end of the street, there are fresh-cut flowers such as flowering gum for $25 and eucalyptus for $12, but also more weathered bunches of roses and dahlias. 

9
Stalls at Paddington Markets
Shopping, Markets

Paddington Markets

icon-location-pin Paddington Uniting Church, Paddington
icon-calendar

Many of the stallholders return week on week, like the elderly Japanese couple selling Bonsai trees and the Spanish shoemakers selling espadrilles. It’s predominantly an art, clothing and design market – and alongside the kitsch bric-à-brac and Australiana-print tea towels you’ll find straw hats for $35 from local milliners and soft Tunisian-made ‘Turkish’ towels from young Eastern Suburb entrepreneurs. 

10
Flowers at Rozelle Markets
Shopping, Markets

Rozelle Collectors Market

icon-location-pin Rozelle Public School, Rozelle
icon-calendar

The schoolyard of the Rozelle Public School has been a hive of weekend crate digging for more than 20 years, and while some stalls have almost earned long service leave, there are always newcomers keen to swap their good and chattel for some cold hard cash. You can find bargains for less than you’d spend on a coffee – it’s all about the chase. 

11
Fresh produce in boxes at a market
Photograph: Time Out
Shopping, Markets

Erskineville Farmers’ Market

icon-location-pin Erskineville Public School, Erskineville
icon-calendar

Food is the clear focus at these weekly markets, with goods from Sydney favourites like Brickfields bakery, the ploughers from Pocket City Farm, and the cheese artisans from Kristen Allan Cheesemaker. There’s also be an activity area featuring a different workshop or demo each week, and a sustainable craft corner for kids. 

12
Making food at Kings Cross Market
Shopping, Markets

Kings Cross Farmers Market

icon-location-pin Fitzroy Gardens, Elizabeth Bay
icon-calendar

The curated Sunday offerings are diverse enough to ensure you have a gloriously full basket and belly. They also pack up at a hangover friendly 2pm, meaning you can scarf a crackling spiked pork pancake and impulse buy a house plant without having to get up at sparrow’s fart. 

13
Two womean sitting with a dog Sydney Vegan Market
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Sydney Vegan Market

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

On the third Sunday of every month, Sydney Vegan Market brings together 100 stalls selling 100 per cent plant-based food and drink, homewares, fashion, art and cosmetics from some of the biggest names in cruelty-free shopping. The set up at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park offers a full day of eating, shopping, activism and education.

14
People walking around at Surry Hills Market
Shopping, Markets

Surry Hills Markets

icon-location-pin Shannon Reserve, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

Browse the $5 rack at Not Too Shabby and pick up a fashion bargain, or find the perfect mid-century wooden coffee table at the Boneyard Retro Furniture. Several stalls have books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl: if you are looking for an LP by an obscure 1970s UK punk outfit you could be in luck.

15
Stallholder selling festive gifts.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping

Cambridge Markets EQ

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

Entertainment Quarter has been home to a fresh produce and arts and crafts market for 20 years, and in 2018 market experts Madelienne Anderson and Rebecca Fox took over the show, adding EQ to their list of market spaces around Sydney, from Watsons Bay to Cronulla. There are up to 70 stallholders peddling gourmet cheeses, ripe cherry tomatoes and piping hot gozleme. 

16
Person cooking at Chinatown Night Market
Shopping, Markets

Chinatown Night Market

icon-location-pin Dixon Street Plaza, Haymarket
icon-calendar

Every Friday from 4pm, the main strip of Chinatown transforms into a vibrant night market selling Asian street food, desserts and gifts. You’ll find yum cha favourites like har gow and mango pancakes from East Ocean, or have the joy of pulling apart Mamak’s fluffy roti canai without waiting 40 minutes in line outside their permanent eateries. 

17
Stall holder at the Westies Markets displaying her fashion designs
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

The Westies Markets

icon-location-pin Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School, Western Sydney
icon-calendar

The non-for-profit collective behind the market, the Westies, is all about showcasing the Penrith region while giving local growers and makers the opportunity to sell their products through an accessible event. isitors can expect homemade one-of-a-kind fashion items, live performances and all manner of edible treats on the third Sunday of every month at the Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School.

18
Peaches in a tray at Parramatta Farmers' Markets
Photograph: Emma Joyce
Shopping, Markets

Parramatta Farmers’ Markets

icon-location-pin Centenary Square, Parramatta
icon-calendar

From lengthy flat beans, exotic looking chillies and trays of fresh berries and eggs to Shepherd’s Artisan Bakehouse’s traditional, crusty Italian, spelt and rye and Patisserie Bruni’s family sized quiches and Burgundy beef pies. 

19
Woman stallholder standing behind her textile offerings.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Watsons Bay Spring Market

icon-location-pin Robertson Park, Watsons Bay
icon-calendar

Start counting down to spring and mark a place on your calendar for a fair-weathered outdoor shopping excursion hosted by market masters, the Cambridge Markets. They’re setting up their regular contingent of local, artisanal stalls in Robertson Park on the bay foreshore, offering everything from high-end womenswear to children’s toys, jewellery, art, beauty and homewares.

20
Generic Market
Photograph: Time Out
Shopping, Markets

Balmain Market

icon-location-pin St Andrews Congregational Church, Balmain
icon-calendar

This community-focused market has taken place in the St Andrews Church grounds since ’77 and still pops up there each Saturday. The focus is on homewares and arts and craft, with stalls selling everything from live plants to chunky jewellery and antiques. 

21
A suitcase with stickers and pins on it full of cute embroidered purses.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

Artisans Market Glebe

icon-location-pin Dr H J Foley Rest Park, Glebe
icon-calendar

Artisans Market Glebe is all about handmade and local products, sold direct to you by the artist or designer who created them. The quarterly market takes place at Foley Park and there are around 60 stallholders selling jewellery, plants, furniture, fashion and childrens' toys. 

22
People shopping at the Round She Goes Market Sydney
Shopping, Markets

Round She Goes Fashion Market

icon-location-pin Marrickville Town Hall, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Renounce your fast-fashion sins and stay retro with some fabulous finds from this haven for pre-loved fashion and other eclectic goodies. There’s a mix of vintage and modern clothing – it leans towards traditionally feminine attire – and accessories, as well as handmade jewellery and funky trinkets. 

23
People eating at Paddy's Night Food Markets.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Paddy's Night Food Market

icon-location-pin Paddy's Markets - Flemington, Homebush West
icon-calendar

Paddy's Markets in Flemington is frying up a winter version of their food-focused night market in their undercover car park. They’re filling the cavernous space with more than 25 food trucks and stalls, plus live music and a caravan of vintage cars and souped-up vehicles to inspect after dinner.

24
Generic Market
Photograph: Antonio Marano
Shopping, Markets

Sydney Boutique Markets

icon-location-pin Rouse Hill Town Centre (Market Square), Western Sydney
icon-calendar

The main square hosts an organic food and farmers’ market every Saturday, and on the first Sunday of the month they close off Main Street for the Sydney Boutique Markets: more than 50 stalls selling womenswear, kidswear, jewellery, candles and the like. 

Sydney markets open every day

Paddy's Markets - Haymarket
Shopping, Markets

Paddy's Markets

icon-location-pin Haymarket

The 150-year-old institution spans two locations – Haymarket and Flemington – and as well as the usual food, fashion and bric-a-brac, Paddy’s stallholders hawk knock-offs, tourist tat and so many mobile phone covers.

Woman buying prawns at the fish market
Photograph: James Horan
Things to do, Classes and workshops

Sydney Fish Market

icon-location-pin Pyrmont

Get up early and catch the noisy wholesale fish auctions; they start at 5.30am, with tours for public starting at 6.40am. It’s the largest market of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, and you won’t find more varieties of fish on sale anywhere outside Japan: it trades more than 100 species a day and over 1,400 tonnes of fish a year.

Read more
Anna_Kucera_Flower_Markets_017.jpg
Shopping, Markets

Sydney Flower Market

icon-location-pin Homebush West

It’ll be an early morning trip – it opens in the dark hours and you wanna be an early bird – but if you can get yourself up then the effort is more than worth it. Flower shopping is about seeing what’s on offer and buying the most divine blooms on the day.

