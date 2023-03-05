Sydney WorldPride Pride March

Time Out says

During the glittery proceedings of Sydney WorldPride, traffic will come to a halt on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as 50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk across the iconic Sydney landmark in a powerful international statement of visibility.

Not to be confused with the annual Sydney Mardi Gras Parade (which will make a mighty return to Oxford Street in 2023), the Pride March on March 5 will be a historic moment on the final day of the Sydney WorldPride festival. This mammoth march for equality, will also celebrate the 45th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, and the 5th anniversary of marriage equality in Australia.

You have the opportunity to be part of history, with entries now open for the free Pride March ballot until January 8, 2023. Entries are open to all LGBTQIA+ people and allies of all ages, and each entrant can apply for a maximum of four tickets including support personnel.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, successful entrants will be randomly selected and notified via email to complete their full registration. Successful entrants will have limited time to complete their registration and claim their tickets. If any tickets remain, a second-chance draw process will commence until all 50,000 places are assigned.

