Talk and Tease: Comedy Burlesque

  • Things to do
  • The Bamboozle Room, Potts Point
You’re in for dinner and a show as Kings Cross' hidden gem serves up glamour with a cheeky wink

Located in the notoriously colourful and historic nightlife district of Kings Cross, the Bamboozle Room will transport you to another time and place. Get a taste of risqué vintage glamour at this hidden gem with weekly burlesque, comedy and cabaret dinner shows.

The Bamboozle Room is an entire fantasy of its own with ritzy flapper energy and Great Gatsby-esque style. The immersive charm is switched on from the moment you enter. You’ll feel like you've stepped back into a bygone era – just ignore the fact that you received a text with directions to the location earlier that day, and there’s a QR code to scan on the table to keep the drinks flowing. 

Currently on show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night is Talk and Tease: Comedy Burlesque, a light-hearted variety show that's a bit risqué with plenty of laughs thrown in. The night features a mixture of cheeky and unique burlesque solo acts and stand-up comedy, all presented by a quirky MC.

The atmosphere is ripped straight from the KitKatClub – Weimar-era Berlin meets geographic patterned carpet that would be right at home in the Stanley Hotel as you sip, nibble, giggle and blush your way through the evening. 

Throughout the night, you’ll be kept fed and watered, with a light and tasty à la carte two-course menu (don’t expect stodgy chips and pub grub, although there’s a pub downstairs) and an extensive drinks list with some cocktails curated with specific era-appropriate flair. The Bamboozle Room brings the fun, the funny, the sexy, a little bit of oh-là-là, and a little bit weird, and wraps it up in a thoroughly charming package – complete with a selfie opp on a crescent moon with a charming face that looks like it belongs in a silent movie.

It is curious to compute that this vintage-style, hidden cabaret gem is the brainchild of former punk rock frontman and surf filmmaker, Tim Rowland, who co-founded it in 2016, but we’re grateful to be in on the secret.

Talk and Tease runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, doors at 6.45pm for a 7pm start. Dinner and show packages range from $120-$180, and there are a limited number of show only tickets for $75. Check availability and book in here.

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
The Bamboozle Room
Level 1, 33-35 Darlinghurst Rd
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
bamboozleroom.com
0416 128 852
reach@bamboozleroom.com
Price:
$75-$180

Dates and times

