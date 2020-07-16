Listen to the legendary activist in conversation with journalist Gabrielle Jackson

This burning clarion call from lifelong civil rights activist Tamika D Mallory was an impassioned highlight of the 2017 Antidote festival.

A woman who lives her beliefs and pounds the pavement to affect change, she joined the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network at the tender age of 15. After she went on to work with the Obama administration on gun control legislation, the future looked bright. And then you-know-who seized the presidency. Undaunted, Mallory became the National co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington.

She joined journalist Gabrielle Jackson, and their fascinating discussion of racial politics, resistance and women’s liberation feels every bit as relevant today as the #Metoo movement and Black Lives Matter conversation gather pace around the globe.

If you need to hear from an inspired leader right now with a clear vision for a better future, then look no further than this brilliant archive conversation, presented as part of the Opera House’s ongoing From Our House to Yours digital series. It streams from 4pm on Sunday, July 19, and you can catch up with it anytime from then on.

Need a side of light relief? Pair this insightful chat with Aboriginal-led comedy.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas

