The food and drink festival is back for two whole days of workshops and markets

Taste of Coogee is back for a two-day festival of food and drink November 20-21, with an impressive line-up of local chefs, including Colin Fassnidge (ex 4Fourteen), Jason Roberts (Manly Pavilion), Tom Walton, and Rowie Dillon. This year, in a first for the event, Taste of Coogee will be held at Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter, in the historical Showring.

There will be a whole range of free and ticketed events, including the Taste of Coogee Long Lunch, a sit-down feast for 100 people, with food and wine supplied by the vendors of the weekend.

You can taste award-winning beers and wines from Badlands Brewery, Twisted River Wines, Savannah Estate, Hungerford Hill, Petersons, and Peterson House Sparkling Wines, and Bondi Liquor Co. will be hosting whiskey and gin masterclasses.

It's not just fun and games for the grown-ups though. Rides and activities for the kids, as well as a performance by Fun With Franky, will keep the rug rats entertained while mum and dad get their gastronome on. There will also be a kick-ass live music lineup all weekend long, including Hot Potato Band, Top Shelf Live, Club Sol, Soulganic, Pansuri, Electric Vixen, and more, so you can boogie away some of those extra cals you'll be snacking on.

Proceeds from the feasting festival will go to supporting Autism Mates, a social initiative that works hard to educate on the importance of inclusion and understanding. Founders, Randa and her son, Richard, will be selling chocolate freckles and merch all weekend, so make sure you grab a choccy or two.

You can score discounted early bird tickets for $25 and Dine & Discover vouchers can be used. Kids under 18 can come along for free.