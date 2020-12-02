Sydney
Manly Pavilion

  • Restaurants
  • Manly
The outside of Manly Pavilion
Photograph: Supplied/Manly Pavilion
Time Out says

When you want to dine harbourside, this is the place to get front row seats

Combine panoramic water views (bonus points for additional city skyline), seafood, fresh pasta, a sunny deck and a cheeky bevvy and the result is the Platonic ideal of a perfect Sydney day. And it’s an accessible reality at Manly Pavilion. The dining room housed in the 1930’s bathing pavilion facing Manly Cove and looking out to the heads and all the way back to the CBD skyscrapers, could not be better located if it tried. It’s also one of the first places you pass if you’re trekking from the Spit along the coastal walk – we can think of worse places to refuel.

If you can swing it (and you’re sunscreened to the nines), aim for a seat out on the deck and draw in lungfuls of that sweet, salty sea air in between sips of vermentino while you peel fresh prawns and swipe them through a classic seafood sauce. Haven’t been able to refuse a scallop since ‘The Trip’? Us either, which is why a plate of five perfectly bronzed clams on a verdant green pea puree is a smart second order.

Heading up the kitchen here is the Florentine-born Alessio Rago, so fresh pasta is the order of the day. He’s making the malloreddus in house and then dressing the Sardinian pasta shapes with a zucchini sauce that is playing with your expectations of a pesto pasta. The vegetables are cored and baked in the oven with fresh herbs, olive oil and salt. They’re then pureed and mixed with more basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, pine nuts, chilli, garlic and white wine. Sweetness is provided by wilted cherry tomatoes and plump prawns, creating a distinctly nostalgic flavour with a modern, up-market approach.

Rago mines more childhood memories for the accompaniments for a piece of grilled gold band snapper. He cooks carrots and blends them with one third of their weight in burnt butter – your inner child will be placated, as will your present-day self.

Manly’s famous surf beach (so big it has three names to help people navigate it) gets a lot of the attention when people are heading north of the Spit, but on the other side of the peninsula the waters are calmer and just as majestic. So if you prefer to be wined and dined rather than dunked and splashed, Manly Pavilion is a sweet spot to see out summer.

This is not a critical review. Time Out dined as a guest of Manly Pavilion.

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait

Details

Address:
West Esplanade
Manly
Sydney
2095
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9949 2255
Opening hours:
Tue-Thurs 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-12am; Sun 10am-5pm

What’s on

New Year’s Day party with Winston Surfshirt at Manly Pavilion

  • Food and drink

Got plans for New Year’s Day? If not, we’ve got a hot oceanside party for you. The Aussie legends of groovy hip-hop band Winston Surfshirt will be taking over the DJ decks at the dreamy Manly Pavillion on Monday, January 1 – and yep, smiles will be all around. Kick off the new year on a high note dancing with your best mates to non-stop feelgood bangers by the local musicians behind boppy hits like 'Be About You' while lapping up the million-dollar ocean views (and sinking a few Aperols, of course). Fuel yourself up to party the day away with Med-style snacks and share plates including Sydney rock oysters, house-made fluffy bread, calamari with lemon and chilli and charred lamb skewers. The sun-soaked New Year’s Day shindig will kick off from 1pm, and will party on until late in the evening. Whack on your sunglasses and your best dancing shoes. Tickets for the New Year’s Day party with Winston Surfshirt cost $60 per person, and that includes a drink on arrival. You can snap them up here, and see more info here. Be about (you) it! RECOMMENDED: These are best secret beaches in Sydney Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's top bars In the area? Have a look at our list of Manly's best restaurants

