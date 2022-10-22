Taste of Talisker with Josh Niland

Time Out says

The Saint Peter chef is teaming up with Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky to create a restaurant experience set against the stunning backdrop at North Head

It’s no exaggeration to say when Saint Peter swung open its doors in Sydney’s Paddington in 2016 it completely changed the game for seafood in the country.

Opened by chef Josh Niland and his wife Julie, Saint Peter not only revolutionised the way Australians thought about how fish should be prepared and cooked, but what parts of seafood should be eaten, too. Taking the nose-to-tail ethos and applying it to all creatures of the sea, Niland’s carefully considered and scientific approach has resulted in food that’s sustainable, plated like a work of art and crucially, absolutely delicious.

Ready for his next challenge, the famed chef will be hosting an exclusive pop-up seaside restaurant for two days only this October pairing his beautifully curated seafood menu with Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky, produced at the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye.

Inspired by the untamed, wild spirit of Australia’s oceans, as well as the flavours found in Talisker – namely salt, smoke and spice – the pop-up will be held at Manly’s North Head to create an exclusive dining experience by the sea that’s never been done before. Expect to find a Talisker boathouse with views of the ocean, designed to look and feel like a Scottish distillery.

Taste of Talisker will be running for two days on October 21 and 22. While the dinner on Friday October 21 is fully booked, tickets are still available to the Whisky Experience on Saturday October 22. Expect a guided whisky flight and signature Talisker cocktails matched with a charcuterie board from the team at Saint Peter.