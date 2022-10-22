Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Taste of Talisker with Josh Niland

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • North Head, Manly
  1. Chef Josh Niland holding up a fish over a grill on the beach
    Photograph: Supplied/Example
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Three seafood dishes cooked by Josh Niland
    Photograph: Supplied/Example
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The Saint Peter chef is teaming up with Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky to create a restaurant experience set against the stunning backdrop at North Head

It’s no exaggeration to say when Saint Peter swung open its doors in Sydney’s Paddington in 2016 it completely changed the game for seafood in the country.

Opened by chef Josh Niland and his wife Julie, Saint Peter not only revolutionised the way Australians thought about how fish should be prepared and cooked, but what parts of seafood should be eaten, too. Taking the nose-to-tail ethos and applying it to all creatures of the sea, Niland’s carefully considered and scientific approach has resulted in food that’s sustainable, plated like a work of art and crucially, absolutely delicious.

Ready for his next challenge, the famed chef will be hosting an exclusive pop-up seaside restaurant for two days only this October pairing his beautifully curated seafood menu with Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky, produced at the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye.

Inspired by the untamed, wild spirit of Australia’s oceans, as well as the flavours found in Talisker – namely salt, smoke and spice – the pop-up will be held at Manly’s North Head to create an exclusive dining experience by the sea that’s never been done before. Expect to find a Talisker boathouse with views of the ocean, designed to look and feel like a Scottish distillery.

Taste of Talisker will be running for two days on October 21 and 22. While the dinner on Friday October 21 is fully booked, tickets are still available to the Whisky Experience on Saturday October 22. Expect a guided whisky flight and signature Talisker cocktails matched with a charcuterie board from the team at Saint Peter.

Book a ticket to the Taste of Talisker here.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
m.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/josh-niland-taste-of-talisker-pop-up/144252
Address:
North Head
North Head, Sydney Harbour National Park
Manly
Sydney
2093
Price:
$105.27

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.