Celebrate a decade of Sydney's only tailor-whisky bar hybrid

When Justin and Louka Marmot first came up with the idea to fuse a bespoke tailoring business, a whisky bar and an espresso joint back in 2011, it might have seemed like a concept just too odd to work. But ten years on, Shirt Bar is still going strong, having migrated from its original home on Sussex Lane in the CBD to larger digs in the bustling dining precinct of Barangaroo in 2017. To celebrate the milestone of its first decade in business, Shirt Bar is putting on a ten-day festival celebrating its two great loves: world-class tailoring and top-quality Scottish whisky.

On May 10, the festivities kick off with a special tasting session courtesy of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. Fans of a dram can sample some rare specialty blends showcasing the best discoveries of the 2021 whisky festival circuit, including winners from the prestigious Spirit of Speyside Festival, Highland Whisky Festival and Islay Festival, imported all the way from Scotland. Tickets are $95 and include a light supper, as well as a 20ml serves of each of the five festival bottles.

Throughout the ten-day event, Shirt Bar will be running a special two-hour happy hour, from 4-6pm every Wednesday to Friday. Punters can pick up schooners of Hawkes and basic spirits for just $6, and house wines for $10 a glass.

Seekers of sartorial excellence can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount when they purchase any item from Shirt Bar’s ready-to-wear collection before May 21. However, if you have your heart set on a custom garment, you can also enter an online draw, from May 10 via Shirt Bar’s website, to win a bespoke shirting experience. With a drink in hand, you’ll have your pick of hundreds of fine fabrics that’ll be expertly fitted and hand-made into your own custom shirt, worth $300.

You can also enter another celebratory online prize draw, from May 10, to win a whisky tasting experience for four. Valued at more than $400, the Around the World tasting will take you on a whistlestop tour of Shirt Bar’s international range of top-shelf whiskies.

The 10-day shindig concludes with a special wrap party on May 21. Brand ambassador of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society Matt Bailey will be on deck serving up free samples of top drops, and it’s also absolutely free to enter. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want to guarantee a seat, you can also book a table in advance.