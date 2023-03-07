Sydney
The Alice Cocktail Experience

a woman dressed as Alice at Wonderland Bar
Photograph: Supplied/Wonderland Bar
Join the Mad Hatter's Tea (actually, Cocktail) Party at this Lewis Carroll-inspired bar

From escape rooms to VR experiences, it seems Sydney can’t get enough of immersive entertainment. The Alice Cocktail Experience, now in Surry Hills, is a new offering set up in an otherwise unused space that's been converted into Wonderland.

It's a trippy kaleidoscope of Lewis Carroll references. You'll be welcomed by the White Queen, the White Rabbit and the Caterpillar. There's a big focus on cocktails, but you'll also have to solve riddles, participate in a human-sized chess match and play croquet. You'll also be invited to The White Queen's exclusive party, creating a giant smoking cocktail concoction as you pick your brain and untangle whether Wonderland is all an extraordinary dream or a crazy reality. 

The 90-minute Alice experience costs $47, though that includes drinks and a cupcake. It’s all good fun, until someone steals from the Queen of Hearts.

Looking for a cheap eat to have before or after? Here's our guide to the best affordable food in Sydney.

Sarah Theeboom

280 Cleveland St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
$47
Wed & Sun
