Have you ever wondered what it takes to create the kind of work that could one day be displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW)? Popular podcaster Maria Stoljar, the brains behind the super-popular Talking with Painters, does exactly that, asking Australian artists what makes them and their work tick in every new show. And now she’s doing it for AGNSW too.

As the host of the gallery’s new The Artist Speaks online series, she’ll sit down with four past winners and finalists from the prestigious Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes to garner remarkable insights into their creative practices.

Multi-disciplinary artist and Abdul Abdullah is up first, speaking to Stoljar on Wednesday, September 8 at 12.30pm. He’ll be followed Jude Rae, known for her still life paintings, portraits and architectural interiors, on Wednesday, September 22 at 12.30pm. Next up is renowned still life and landscape painter Lucy Culliton, who will shoot the breeze on Wednesday, October 6 at 12.30pm. And finally, Tony Costa – who took home the 2019 Archibald Prize for his portrait of fellow artist Lindy Lee – will natter with Stoljar on Wednesday, October 20 at 12.30pm.

Single tickets are $25 for members, $35 for everyone else, or you can book up the whole season for $100/$140. The talks will be livestreamed, with each artist also speaking to their biggest influences, and Stoljar will also encourage viewers to ask a few curly questions of their own too.

