Pop down to the Art Gallery of NSW to see the winners of Archibald, Sulman and Wynne prizes in person

Six-time Archibald Prize finalist Peter Wegner has won the 2021 Archibald Prize, taking home $100,000 for his portrait of artist Guy Warren AM, titled ‘Portrait of Guy Warren at 100’. Which is uncanny, given it’s also the 100th year of the prestigious award.

Yolŋu painter and printmaker Nyapanyapa Yunupiŋu won $50,000 for her silvery depiction of the Seven Sisters star clusters, also known as Pleiades, titled ‘Garak – night sky’. And first-time Sulman Prize finalist Georgia Spain has secured the $40,000 award for her stunning work ‘Getting down or falling up’.

Elsewhere, German-born, Sydney-based artist Kathrin Longhurst’s stunning, unguarded portrait of singer-songwriter Kate Ceberano already took home the 30th Archibald Packing Room Prize. The astounding work is one of 52 finalists for the Archibald Prize, whittled down from 938 entries in this prestigious 100th year.

For the first time in the award’s history, there is gender parity in the artists selected. Other hopefuls include Natasha Bieniek’s intimate portrait of famous actor and director Rachel Griffiths, Euan Macleod’s oil painting of First Nations artist Blak Douglas, and Kirsty Neilson’s likeness of Australian of the Year Grace Tame. We also love Kirthana Selvaraj’s self-portrait in an oversized green suit.

Finalists in all prizes will be exhibited at the Art Gallery of NSW from June 5 to September 26, with the winners announced at noon on June 6. General tickets are $22 and include entry to Archie 100. Grab yours here.