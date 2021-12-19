It's that time of year again, when Sydneysiders flock to all our amazing beaches, parks and public spaces to make the most of our city’s famously fair weather (when La Niña isn't throwing a spanner into the meteorological works, that is).

However, it's not entirely business-as-usual in Sydney this summer. While many social restrictions across Sydney have been relaxed or lifted, there is still a risk of exposure, even for fully vaccinated people. We all still need to do our part to help slow the spread and keep our city open, by following good hygiene, masking up where appropriate, and remaining 1.5 metres distance from others in public.

Fortunately, there are plenty of summer activities in Sydney that are all about keeping your distance in the great outdoors. Give these physically distanced activities a try, and enjoy this summer in safety.